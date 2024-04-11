Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

