Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 22.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,591,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

