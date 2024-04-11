Arvest Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $158.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

