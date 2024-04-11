Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 3,711 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arvest Trust Co. N A trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $195.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $126.83 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.52 and its 200 day moving average is $167.16. The company has a market cap of $563.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.36%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.