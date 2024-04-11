Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 521 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,340,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 362.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total value of $3,724,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,282.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,150.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,282.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,190 shares of company stock worth $26,027,259 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $237.79 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.67.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

