Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 9,588 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at $30,770,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,302 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,602. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

