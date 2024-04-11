Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

