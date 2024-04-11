Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 949,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Leidos Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $126.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

