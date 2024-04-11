Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 19,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,584 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,716,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VST opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

