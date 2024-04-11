Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $3,034,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $2,567,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $194.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day moving average is $177.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.69.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

