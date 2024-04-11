Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,208 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.85.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.