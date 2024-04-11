Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 11,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 6.6% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $158.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.61.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

