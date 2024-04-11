BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 211.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $25,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.