Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,145,000 after buying an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $131.31 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

