Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $187.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

