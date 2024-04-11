Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Invests $206,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $84,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2,050.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 873,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 832,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

