CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 1,557.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,209 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

