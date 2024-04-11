Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cronos Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,953,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 138,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cronos Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 389,610 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cronos Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 299,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $995.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

