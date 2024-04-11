DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 69,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 72,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,433,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $108.54 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

