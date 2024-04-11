DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $463.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.76. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.