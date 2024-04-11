DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 300 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -226.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

