Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 2,421.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 900,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $24,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.09 and a beta of 1.32. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 445.45%.

DK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

