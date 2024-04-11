DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.