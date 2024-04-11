ERn Financial LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 550,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,650,000 after acquiring an additional 329,270 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $187.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.89.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

