Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.