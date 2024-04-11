Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Raised by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,360,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,074,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,334,000 after buying an additional 35,307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

