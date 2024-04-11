Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 727 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pure Storage by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

