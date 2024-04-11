Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $20,289,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WD-40 by 49.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WD-40 by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 36.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at about $6,223,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $233.18 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.26.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.29%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD-40

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.