Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 304.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,254,000 after purchasing an additional 120,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,351,000 after purchasing an additional 197,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,373,000 after purchasing an additional 111,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,742,000 after purchasing an additional 76,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,340,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Weatherford International stock opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $127.45.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,170,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,455 shares of company stock worth $13,628,764. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

