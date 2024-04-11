Fifth Third Bancorp Has $57,000 Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 1,290.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999 in the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PR stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

