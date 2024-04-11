Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New $62,000 Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,477 shares of company stock worth $4,836,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

