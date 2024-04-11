Financial Security Advisor Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 190,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,183.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 382,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $195.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.83 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.52 and a 200-day moving average of $167.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

