First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in First Horizon by 141.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

