First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.65 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

