First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 5,949.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1,580.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $852.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

