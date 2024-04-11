Flower City Capital Acquires 252 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flower City Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.3% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $187.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

