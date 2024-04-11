Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,409,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $365,010,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,045,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,162,000 after acquiring an additional 123,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,846,000 after acquiring an additional 224,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,525,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.