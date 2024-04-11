Halpern Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Halpern Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.