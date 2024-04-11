Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7,475.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,802 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $21,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.