International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,265,008 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1,567.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $22,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

