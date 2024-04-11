International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 692,637 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2,549.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,637 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $19,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lincoln National by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

