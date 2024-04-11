International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 900,600 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 2,421.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $24,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

