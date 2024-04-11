International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,779 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,900,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,516,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 487,322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

