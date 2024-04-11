International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9,558.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DD opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.