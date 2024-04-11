International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 1,180.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749,607 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of OFS Capital worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

OFS Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

OFS stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. OFS Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,400.00%.

OFS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Featured Stories

