International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1,985.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 889,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 846,884 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,228 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

