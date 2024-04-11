International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 22,943.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $20,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,732,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,400,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.64.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $299.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

