International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 131,616 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 515.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $23,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.94. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $97.14 and a one year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.