International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 131,616 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 515.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE DHI opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $97.14 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DHI. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.