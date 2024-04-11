International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 74,282 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 31,080.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,282 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of SNA opened at $292.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.26 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

